The Pan Caribbean Part­ner­ship against HIV and AIDS (PAN­CAP) is urg­ing Mem­ber States to im­ple­ment use of Pre-ex­po­sure pro­phy­lax­is (PrEP) med­ica­tion in their health sys­tems, to help re­duce risk of HIV in­fec­tion in their pop­u­la­tions.

In an of­fi­cial state­ment is­sued to­day, PAN­CAP ful­ly en­dorsed the World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion’s (WHO) rec­om­men­da­tion that Pre Ex­po­sure Pro­phy­lax­is (PrEP) be of­fered to all pop­u­la­tion groups at sub­stan­tial risk of be­com­ing in­fect­ed with HIV in or­der to pre­vent the ac­qui­si­tion of HIV.

Ac­cord­ing to the re­lease, the WHO de­fines oral Pre-ex­po­sure pro­phy­lax­is (PrEP) of HIV in­fec­tion as the use of an­ti­retro­vi­ral (ARV) drugs by peo­ple who do not have HIV in­fec­tion in or­der to pre­vent the ac­qui­si­tion of HIV.

PAN­CAP says PrEP is con­sid­ered a key pre­ven­tion modal­i­ty and should be an ad­di­tion­al pre­ven­tion choice in a com­pre­hen­sive pack­age of ser­vices that al­so in­cludes HIV test­ing, screen­ing and man­age­ment of sex­u­al­ly trans­mit­ted in­fec­tions, coun­selling, male and fe­male con­doms, lu­bri­cants, ARV treat­ment for part­ners with HIV in­fec­tion, vol­un­tary med­ical male cir­cum­ci­sion and harm re­duc­tion in­ter­ven­tions for peo­ple who use drugs.

PAN­CAP has de­fined as a key strat­e­gy with­in Strate­gic Pri­or­i­ty Area 4 of the Caribbean Re­gion­al Strate­gic Frame­work on HIV and AIDS (CRSF) 2019-2025, “Im­ple­ment tar­get­ed poli­cies and strate­gies to de­liv­er high im­pact in­ter­ven­tions such as PEP (Post Ex­po­sure Pro­phy­lax­is), PrEP, HIV self-test­ing, in­dex test­ing, STI and vi­ral he­pati­tis pre­ven­tion and di­ag­no­sis with­in a HIV com­bi­na­tion pre­ven­tion ap­proach.”

This Frame­work was en­dorsed by Min­is­ters of Health at the 37th Meet­ing of the Coun­cil of Hu­man and So­cial De­vel­op­ment (COHSOD) – Health, which was held on 27-28 Sep­tem­ber 2019 in Wash­ing­ton, D.C., USA.

COHSOD en­cour­aged mem­ber states to align their Na­tion­al Strate­gic Plans to this frame­work and sup­port its im­ple­men­ta­tion.

In the Eng­lish-speak­ing Caribbean, The Ba­hamas and Bar­ba­dos have de­vel­oped and im­ple­ment­ed PrEP pro­grammes. In both cas­es, this was done in close col­lab­o­ra­tion with civ­il so­ci­ety or­gan­i­sa­tions and in the case of The Ba­hamas, with the pri­vate health sec­tor. Both coun­tries have at least 18 months of im­ple­men­ta­tion ex­pe­ri­ence and have been shar­ing lessons learned that are ben­e­fi­cial and can po­ten­tial­ly be ap­plied in oth­er Caribbean coun­tries.

In Au­gust 2019 the Min­istry of Pub­lic Health Guyana trained health care pro­fes­sion­als with­in the pri­vate sec­tor to im­ple­ment PrEP, fol­low­ing which im­ple­men­ta­tion be­gan through a Pri­vate Sec­tor – Civ­il So­ci­ety Part­ner­ship. Oth­er coun­tries in the Caribbean are poised to im­ple­ment PrEP fol­low­ing the PAN­CAP PrEP Share Fair which was held in Bar­ba­dos in Au­gust 2019 at which par­tic­i­pat­ing coun­tries de­vel­oped ac­tion plans for rolling out this ini­tia­tive.

On the 14 Feb­ru­ary 2001, Heads of Gov­ern­ment through a De­c­la­ra­tion of Com­mit­ment launched PAN­CAP and called on all Heads and all part­ners to make a solemn com­mit­ment to­wards en­sur­ing that good pub­lic poli­cies are adopt­ed across all sec­tors to cre­ate a sup­port­ive en­vi­ron­ment for pre­ven­tion of HIV trans­mis­sion and for mit­i­gat­ing the im­pact of the epi­dem­ic.

Cog­nisant of the ef­fec­tive­ness of PrEP in pre­vent­ing HIV trans­mis­sion with­in an HIV com­bi­na­tion pre­ven­tion ap­proach, PAN­CAP urges mem­ber states to im­ple­ment PrEP.