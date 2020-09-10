KEVON FELMINE
Police came out empty-handed following a raid on the home and business of former People's National Movement (PNM) councillor Anderson Williams on Wednesday morning.
Williams, 30, who served in the San Fernando City Corporation as the representative for Les Efforts West/La Romaine from 2016-2019 is the owner of AW Motors in Gulf View, La Romaine.
According to reports, officers from the Northern Division visited the house along around 6 am with a search warrant. However, the two-hour-long search did not yield anything illegal, and police did not detain Williams or his father, Andy. Williams clarified a social media post which stated that the police arrested him during the raid.
"At 6 am yesterday, officers from the TTPS came to our place of business on official duties. We gladly co-operated and at approximately 8 am, they left satisfied that all was well. No one was detained or held for questioning. The TTPS acts on information received, and the investigation was part of the due diligence process.
"We would like to commend the TTPS for their professionalism in executing their duties. AW Motors Ltd will continue to serve the community with integrity and remains focused on providing excellent service to our valued customers. We thank all those who have expressed concern. Have a blessed day and stay safe," Williams said via Facebook.
During the 2019 Local Government Election campaign, a photograph emerged with Williams purportedly hanging out with Sea Lots community leader Cedric "Burkie" Burke. He was tipped as the PNM's choice to contest the Les Efforts West/La Romaine electoral district, but the party replaced him with Aliyyah Baksh. The United National Congress' Rishi Balramsingh won the seat.