KEVON FELMINE

kevon.felmine@guardian.co.tt

Po­lice came out emp­ty-hand­ed fol­low­ing a raid on the home and busi­ness of for­mer Peo­ple's Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) coun­cil­lor An­der­son Williams on Wednes­day morn­ing.

Williams, 30, who served in the San Fer­nan­do City Cor­po­ra­tion as the rep­re­sen­ta­tive for Les Ef­forts West/La Ro­maine from 2016-2019 is the own­er of AW Mo­tors in Gulf View, La Ro­maine.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, of­fi­cers from the North­ern Di­vi­sion vis­it­ed the house along around 6 am with a search war­rant. How­ev­er, the two-hour-long search did not yield any­thing il­le­gal, and po­lice did not de­tain Williams or his fa­ther, Andy. Williams clar­i­fied a so­cial me­dia post which stat­ed that the po­lice ar­rest­ed him dur­ing the raid.

"At 6 am yes­ter­day, of­fi­cers from the TTPS came to our place of busi­ness on of­fi­cial du­ties. We glad­ly co-op­er­at­ed and at ap­prox­i­mate­ly 8 am, they left sat­is­fied that all was well. No one was de­tained or held for ques­tion­ing. The TTPS acts on in­for­ma­tion re­ceived, and the in­ves­ti­ga­tion was part of the due dili­gence process.

"We would like to com­mend the TTPS for their pro­fes­sion­al­ism in ex­e­cut­ing their du­ties. AW Mo­tors Ltd will con­tin­ue to serve the com­mu­ni­ty with in­tegri­ty and re­mains fo­cused on pro­vid­ing ex­cel­lent ser­vice to our val­ued cus­tomers. We thank all those who have ex­pressed con­cern. Have a blessed day and stay safe," Williams said via Face­book.

Dur­ing the 2019 Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Elec­tion cam­paign, a pho­to­graph emerged with Williams pur­port­ed­ly hang­ing out with Sea Lots com­mu­ni­ty leader Cedric "Burkie" Burke. He was tipped as the PNM's choice to con­test the Les Ef­forts West/La Ro­maine elec­toral dis­trict, but the par­ty re­placed him with Aliyyah Baksh. The Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress' Rishi Bal­ram­s­ingh won the seat.