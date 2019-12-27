The US Em­bassy has ad­vised that the adop­tion of the Dan­ger­ous Drugs (Amend­ment) Bill 2019 in­to the Trinidad and To­ba­go law does not ex­empt per­sons with ex­punged con­vic­tions from dis­clos­ing such in­for­ma­tion on visa ap­pli­ca­tions.

In a state­ment fol­low­ing queries from Guardian Me­dia, the Em­bassy said un­der US im­mi­gra­tion law visa ap­pli­cants who have ever been con­vict­ed or ar­rest­ed for any of­fence, in­clud­ing drug-re­lat­ed of­fences, must dis­close that in­for­ma­tion to US of­fi­cials when they ap­ply for a visa.

The state­ment added that pri­or ar­rests and con­vic­tions, even if ex­punged, could still in­di­cate visa in­el­i­gi­bil­i­ties.

The US Em­bassy stressed that fail­ure by visa ap­pli­cants to re­veal ar­rests or con­vic­tions could al­so lead to visa in­el­i­gi­bil­i­ties.