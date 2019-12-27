The US Embassy has advised that the adoption of the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2019 into the Trinidad and Tobago law does not exempt persons with expunged convictions from disclosing such information on visa applications.
In a statement following queries from Guardian Media, the Embassy said under US immigration law visa applicants who have ever been convicted or arrested for any offence, including drug-related offences, must disclose that information to US officials when they apply for a visa.
The statement added that prior arrests and convictions, even if expunged, could still indicate visa ineligibilities.
The US Embassy stressed that failure by visa applicants to reveal arrests or convictions could also lead to visa ineligibilities.