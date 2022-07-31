Consuming “home grown food and going to church” are the keys to longevity.
That’s according to Eileen Telesford, a centenarian recently honoured under the National Centenarian Programme, in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
Eileen Telesford—a mother of seven, grandmother of twelve, great-grandmother of nineteen, and great-great-grandmother of six—celebrated her 102nd birthday last Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
The former seamstress and Grenada native was visited by Crystal Felix and Nyiida Andrews of the Division of Ageing, who presented the centenarian with her Certificate of Honour and Achievement, a fruit hamper, and a birthday cake from the Kiss Baking Company.
Ms Eileen, who has mobility challenges, says she enjoys relaxing with family members. She also urged the younger generation to obey their parents and, “never hang your hat where your hand can’t reach it.”
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is encouraging family and loved ones, Members of Parliament, Local Government representatives, friends, and neighbours to salute the country’s centenarians by registering for the National Centenarian Programme.
To complete the online application form or print a downloadable form for completion, visit the Ministry’s website at www.social.gov.tt
The Ministry says completed forms may be dropped off at the nearest Social Welfare Office or emailed to the Division of Ageing at opic@social.gov.tt
_____
For more information on the National Centenarian Programme, contact the Division of Ageing at 623-2608; Ext 2001 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742).